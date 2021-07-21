Swansea City is set to leave his position as manager of Swansea City, reports John Percy of The Telegraph.

Cooper has been in charge of Swansea City for the last two seasons.

He’s guided the club to two successive top-six finished in those two seasons but on both occasions has fallen short, losing in the play-off final to Brentford last time round.

The Welshman though has since faced a summer of speculation. He’d been strongly linked to the Crystal Palace vacancy before Patrick Vieira’s appointment. and to the job at Fulham before they turned to Marco Silva.

But he’d remain with the South Wales club up until now, after Percy’s shock report that Cooper is set to quit.

Cooper had obviously done a tremendous job in delivering play-off football in both his two seasons at the helm but throughout, he often came under scrutiny from fans.

Automatic promotion was well on the cards at points in either seasons. Cooper though often proved stubborn in his matchday tactics and his use of substitutions was often a large cause for concern among the fan base.

It’s surprising to see him go but after the summer he endured, it was always a possibility that he might depart this summer and coming less than a month before the start of the new campaign will ready damage the Swans’ preparations.

Swansea kick-off their new Championship season away at Blackburn Rovers on August 7th.