Sunderland told to ‘offer a fee’ for Preston’s Joe Rafferty
Lancashire Evening Post’s Dave Seddon says that Preston North End are unlikely to accept a loan deal for Sunderland-linked Joe Rafferty this summer, but could be ‘tempted to sell’.
Rafferty, 27, has recently been linked with a move to League One side Sunderland.
The Irishman has been with Preston for the past two-and-a-half seasons after signing from Rochdale, making 22 Championship appearances in the last campaign.
Initial reports suggested that Sunderland were interested in a loan deal for the full-back with Lee Johnson light on numbers in that position.
But Seddon has now told Shields Gazette that Preston are unlikely to accept a loan deal, saying:
“At this stage I’d doubt a loan deal would appeal to Preston. He’s not a young lad who they want to get experience. They like his versatility.
“If Rafferty pushed for it and Sunderland offered a fee, they’d be tempted to sell – every player has his price.
“There’s six or seven weeks of this transfer window left so much could change. But at the moment, Preston seem in no rush to let him go.”