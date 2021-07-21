Lancashire Evening Post’s Dave Seddon says that Preston North End are unlikely to accept a loan deal for Sunderland-linked Joe Rafferty this summer, but could be ‘tempted to sell’.

Rafferty, 27, has recently been linked with a move to League One side Sunderland.

The Irishman has been with Preston for the past two-and-a-half seasons after signing from Rochdale, making 22 Championship appearances in the last campaign.

Initial reports suggested that Sunderland were interested in a loan deal for the full-back with Lee Johnson light on numbers in that position.

But Seddon has now told Shields Gazette that Preston are unlikely to accept a loan deal, saying:

“At this stage I’d doubt a loan deal would appeal to Preston. He’s not a young lad who they want to get experience. They like his versatility.