Brentford are set to beat Aston Villa to the signing of AFC Wimbledon goalkeeper Matthew Cox, reports Football Insider.

Cox, 18, is yet to make his senior bow for League One side AFC Wimbledon. But Football Insider now reports that newly-promoted Brentford are set to sign him, beating Aston Villa to the capture.

The Bees had reportedly submitted a bid for the Englishman earlier this month and was yesterday said to be undergoing his medical with the west London club.

He played no.2 to the likes of Nikola Chivarov, Connol Trueman and Sam Walker last season, with AFC Wimbledon eventually finishing in 19th-place of the League One table – just four points above relegation.