Sunderland have now entered the chase to sign Nottingham Forest star Jordan Gabriel, it has been claimed.

The right-back has been heavily linked with a move away from Nottingham Forest ahead of the new campaign.

Gabriel starred while on loan with Blackpool last season. As a result, the Tangerines have been pursuing a reunion deal as Neil Critchley prepares for life in the Championship.

However, it has now been reported that the second-tier new boys may face a battle for his signature.

As per a report from Football Insider, League One side Sunderland have now entered the chase for Gabriel’s services.

Blackpool were said to have made a move to try and bring Gabriel back on Wednesday morning. Now, it seems they will have to fend off competition for his signature if they want to bring him back to Bloomfield Road.c

Gabriel thoroughly impressed for Critchley’s men last season. He held down a starting spot at right-back, netting one goal and providing one assist in 35 outings.

Thoughts?

Sunderland need to recruit another right-back ahead of the new season.

Luke O’Nien can play there, as well as in a number of other roles, but he is best deployed in midfield. Bringing in another right-back, such as Gabriel, would free the former Wycombe Wanderers to play further forward, even dropping into centre-back last season.

After Gabriel’s success last season, there aren’t many options better than him around at the moment. However, Blackpool seem determined to bring him back, so we could yet see this saga rumble on into the season.