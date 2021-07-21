Swindon Town are casting an eye over free agent attacker Harry McKirdy ahead of the new season.

Non-league side Swindon Supermarine confirmed Swindon Town’s team sheet for their pre-season friendly on Tuesday, which free agent attacker Harry McKirdy can be spotted on.

It seems the former Aston Villa youngster impressed in his outing for the Robins. McKirdy netted twice in a 3-2 win and proved to be a constant threat heading forward.

GOAL!!! 0-3 44' Fantastic work by McKirdy down the left, rounds the defender and pokes home to get his second of the game and Town's third. #signhimup #STFC🔴 — Swindon Town FC (@Official_STFC) July 20, 2021

37' Penalty shout for Town, great work by McKirdy as he goes in one on one with the keeper. A coming together in the box but the referee waves play on….#STFC🔴 — Swindon Town FC (@Official_STFC) July 20, 2021

Having seemingly impressed in his appearance for Swindon, it will be interesting to see if he can land a deal with the League Two side this summer.

McKirdy is available for nothing this summer after Port Vale opted against renewing his contract.

Given Swindon’s ongoing issues off the pitch, cut-price free transfer deals for players like McKirdy would be sensible heading into the 2021/22 campaign.

The 24-year-old has a decent amount of EFL experience and can play in a range of positions. He picked up game time away from Villa in loan stints with Stevenage, Crewe Alexandra and Newport County before leaving to join Carlisle United permanently in 2019.

With the Cumbrians, McKirdy managed 11 goals and seven assists in 38 outings.

He only lasted a year with Port Vale, joining last summer and departing at the end of last season. McKirdy notched up two goals and two assists in 11 games before his departure.

Thoughts?

Now on the hunt for a move, a move to Swindon could be good for McKirdy.

He has already made a good impression in his outing against Swindon Supermarine, so it awaits to be seen if they look to offer him a deal.

The Robins could do far worse than bringing in McKirdy this summer, so it will be interesting to see if they recruit him ahead of the new season.