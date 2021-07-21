Arsenal are ‘lining up’ a £30million bid for Sheffield United goalkeeper Aaron Ramsdale, who the Gunners prefer over West Brom’s Sam Johnstone.

TalkSPORT report that Arsenal are readying a £30million bid for Sheffield United goalkeeper Ramsdale.

The England stopper is preferred by the Gunners over his fellow Three Lions teammate Johnstone at West Brom, who’ve both been strongly linked with Premier League moves since their clubs’ respective relegations.

BREAKING: Arsenal are lining up a £30m bid for Aaron Ramsdale. The Gunners have made Sheffield Utd’s keeper their top target ahead of West Brom’s Sam Johnstone. – talkSPORT understands 📻 Listen → https://t.co/VJgUHnqdM1 pic.twitter.com/MTLc6lC5AD — talkSPORT (@talkSPORT) July 21, 2021

Ramsdale has recently returned to Sheffield United after international duties. He only signed for the Blades last summer in a deal worth £18.5million, arriving from Bournemouth.

He’d feature in all 38 of United’s games in the last Premier League season and proved himself to be one of the best stoppers in the division.

Ramsdale’s departure then looks to be edging closer and, for new Blades boss Slavisa Jokanovic, it’ll be a devastating one.

But that £30million windfall could greatly bolster the Serb’s transfer kitty should the Blades hierarchy allow it to do so and some of it will need to be spent on a direct replacement for Ramsdale, with Simon Moore’s earlier summer exit leaving the goalkeeping department somewhat light at Bramall Lane.

But for Arsenal and for Ramsdale it’s a hugely exciting move – Ramsdale is one of the best young goalkeepers out there and an England international.

Although he didn’t feature at Euro 2020 it would’ve been great experience for Ramsdale and his promising Premier League season last time round shows that he has bags of potential – he could be Arsenal’s no.1 for years to come.