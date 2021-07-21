Portsmouth are said to have enquired about a possible move for Peterborough United’s Dan Gyollai.

However, Pompey’s pursuit of the transfer-listed Posh man failed to develop into anything more serious after the Hungarian’s stance was revealed.

With a move away from London Road on the cards, Gyollai has his eyes set on first-team football. Portsmouth were looking to recruit the 24-year-old as a backup ‘keeper, hence why he is now eyeing up other options.

The Peterborough Telegraph has reported that Gyollai is “keeping his options open”, adding that he would be open to moving abroad.

National League side Barnet were said keen on the former Stoke City youngster earlier week. Gyollai is rumoured to have been training with the club ahead of a potential move, so it awaits to be seen how his situation pans out in the coming weeks.

Since joining Posh, Gyollai has played four times across all competitions. He spent last season playing second fiddle to Christy Pym, who kept an impressive 16 clean sheets in 44 outings.

As it stands, Portsmouth have Gavin Bazunu and Alex Bass available in between the sticks. It awaits to be seen if they’ll turn their attention to new targets after being unable to tempt Gyollai to Fratton Park.

Thoughts?

After coming through Stoke’s academy, Gyollai has been unable to nail down a starting spot in senior football.

He can hardly be blamed for wanting a starting role ahead of the new season, so it will be interesting to see if he can land a move to a club that will offer him that this summer.