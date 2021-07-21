Nottingham Forest, Birmingham City and Bristol City are in the market to sign a new midfielder this summer. All three sides have identified Paris Saint Germain midfielder Eric Junior Dina Ebimbe as a potential signing, according to French news site Foot Mercato.

Nottingham Forest manager Chris Hughton admitted he was frustrated with his side’s start to the transfer window and so he is looking to get more bodies through the door. At present they have made just one signing, with goalkeeper Ethan Horvath having arrived on a free transfer.

Birmingham on the other hand have been busy. They have made six new signings with Juan Familia-Castillo, Dion Sanderson, and Tahith Chong arriving on loan from the Premier League and Ryan Woods, Jordan Graham, and Chuks Aneke all signing for free.

Bristol City have made three signings so far, with Matty James, Andy King and Rob Atkinson joining the club.

But all three sides are now said to be chasing Eric Junior Dina Ebimbe of PSG. The 20-year-old spent last season on loan at Dijon in the Ligue 1, scoring one goal and assisted another in 30 appearances. Unfortunately, he was unable to prevent Dijon dropping out of the division as they finished bottom.

Dijon looked to turn his loan into a permanent move but PSG rejected this offer.

He has returned to Paris but he is by no means guaranteed regular playing time at the Parc des Princes under manager Mauricio Pochettino and Ebimbe could well move on this summer.

The Championship trio do face competition from elsewhere. RC Lens and Saint-Etienne are interested in the France U21 international. Whilst Hoffenheim are also keen in the Germany Bundesliga.