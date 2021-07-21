Ipswich Town midfielder Teddy Bishop is on his way to Lincoln City, as per a report by the East Anglian Daily Times.

Ipswich Town have given the green light for him to move to Sincil Bank.

Bishop, who is 24-years-old, has been on the radar of MK Dons and Portsmouth.

He has also been wanted by Cambridge United recently, as per a report by TWTD.

However, it is Lincoln who are poised to win the race for his signature.

Bishop has been on the books of Ipswich for his whole career to date but is now be moving on for a new challenge.

He joined the Tractor Boys at the age of seven and rose up through the youth ranks of the East Anglian outfit.

They handed him debut in 2014 in a league fixture against Derby County and has since gone on to play 132 games for the club in all competitions.

Ipswich triggered a release clause in his contract at the end of last season which extended his stay for a further 12 months, but that appears to be so they didn’t lose him for free.

He was a regular last season in League One and played 38 times but is not part of Paul Cook’s plans.

Lincoln will be eager to bounce back from their Play-Off final defeat to Blackpool with promotion next season and Bishop will be a solid addition to their ranks.

Pompey, MK Dons and Cambridge will have to look elsewhere for midfield reinforcements.