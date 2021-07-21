Plymouth Argyle have confirmed the signing of Brendan Galloway on a permanent basis following his departure from Luton Town, as announced by their official club website.

Plymouth Argyle have handed him a short-term contract until January.

Galloway, who is 25-years-old, was released by Luton Town at the end of last season.

He has been on trial with the Pilgrims over recent times and has done enough to earn himself a deal.

Plymouth boss Ryan Lowe has told Plymouth Live: “People will say it’s a risk in taking someone like Brendan Galloway. Well, we have taken him until January and we will see how his fitness develops.

“What I can say with him is he hasn’t missed a day’s training, he hasn’t missed any minutes of games, which is a good sign.”

Galloway spent the past two years on the books at Luton but struggled with injuries during his time there, making just six appearances in all competitions.

He crossed paths with Lowe as a youngster at MK Dons before landing a big move to Everton in 2014.

Galloway spent five years at Goodison Park and made 21 appearances for the Premier League side.

The ex-England youth international also had loan spells away from the Merseyside outfit at West Bromwich Albion and Sunderland to get some experience under his belt.

This is a sensible signing by Plymouth and he will give them more competition and depth in defence.