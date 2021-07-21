Blackpool have made an offer for Nottingham Forest defender Jordan Gabriel, according to journalist Alan Nixon on Twitter (see tweet below).

Blackpool. Offer now in for Jordan Gabriel at Nottingham Forest. Good loan spell. Signing for the future. Forest may need a right back in first before he goes … others keen too. — Alan Nixon (@reluctantnicko) July 21, 2021

Blackpool are keen to re-sign the right-back this summer after he impressed on loan with them last season.

Gabriel, who is 22-years-old, has also been linked with Huddersfield Town in this transfer window, as per Nixon earlier this month.

Forest may need to bring in a right-back before sanctioning an exit for him.

Read: Nottingham Forest snubbed by striker

Gabriel joined Blackpool in October last year and played 35 times for them in all competitions last season to help them gain promotion to the Championship.

He had spells as a youngster at Arsenal and Southend United before he signed for Nottingham Forest in 2015.

The full-back was handed his first-team debut for the Reds against Arsenal in September 2019 and has since played twice more for the second tier side.

Read: Blackpool playing waiting game in pursuit of Premier League striker

He spent time on loan at Scunthorpe United during the 2019/20 season to gain experience before linking up with Blackpool.

The Tangerines are keen to bring him and have made an offer to Nottingham Forest.

Thoughts?

Bringing Gabriel back would be a great bit of business by Neil Critchley’s side as they prepare for the new season.

It would be a surprise to see Forest let him go on a permanent basis though as he could still have a bright future ahead of him at the City Ground.