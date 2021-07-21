Middlesbrough ran out 2-1 winners over Saltash United in a pre-season friendly on Monday with goals from Paddy McNair and Lewis Wing.

Middlesbrough midfielder Wing has been attracting attention from both the Championship and League One this summer. Hull City and Peterborough United have both registered an interest fromthe second tier, whilst Rotherham United and Sheffield Wednesday have also been linked from the division below.

There is a huge competition for places in the Middlesbrough midfield as things stand. Jonny Howson, Sam Morsy, Paddy McNair, and Marcus Tavernier are all vying for a starting position, whilst Matt Crooks and Martin Payero could also join the club shortly.

Wing was always going to be given a chance to impress in pre-season before any decision was made on his future. Having scored and been one of the standout performers against Saltash, it has given manager Neil Warnock food for thought.

After the game, the Boro boss talked up Wing’s ability.

“You know what you’ll get with Lewis,” said Warnock.

“I liked his goal because he stroked it in. He didn’t try and bust the net. Tav [Marcus Tavernier] was doing that first half too. I’m trying to get them to just relax a little bit.

“But you know you’ll always get an opportunity or two with Lewis.”

He is likely to be given more opportunities between now and the start of the campaign. There will be several sides monitoring the situation.

Wing spent the latter half of last season out on loan at Rotherham United. He played 20 games, scoring twice and registering a further two assists. His form for the Millers certainly caught the eye, but he was unable to prevent their relegation down to League One.

In previous windows he has Bournemouth in the Championship too. Whilst there has also been interest from Premier League duo Brighton and Hove Albion and Southampton.