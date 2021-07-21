Middlesbrough, West Brom, and Derby County are likely to be on alert, as midfielder Newcastle United midfielder Matty Longstaff has been given the ‘green light’ to leave on loan this summer, according to Chronicle Live.

The Championship trio are all looking to bolster their midfield options and have identified Longstaff as a potential loan acquisition this season.

He was used sporadically last season under Steve Bruce and made just five appearances in the Premier League, four of which were starts.

Longstaff found himself down the pecking order behind the likes of vice-captain Jonjo Shelvey, Isaac Hayden, Jeff Hendrick, his brother Sean Longstaff, and from January onwards, Arsenal loanee Joe Willock.

Bruce is likely to see the same sort of pecking order take shape for the upcoming campaign and so Longstaff will be seen as surplus to requirements.

The report states that the Magpies have given the ‘green light’ for the midfielder to leave on loan this summer. This will please the three sides linked from the division below, with Middlesbrough, West Brom and Derby County all reportedly chasing the 21-year-old.

The Championship sides also face competition from Belgian giants Anderlecht and the player’s representatives are currently looking into what move best suits.

Since breaking into the side back in August 2019, he has gone on to feature 20 times in the Newcastle first-team. During that time he has scored three goals and earned himself a Goal of the Month in the process for his strike against Manchester United on his Premier League debut.