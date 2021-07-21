Carlisle United have signed goalkeeper Lukas Jensen on loan from Burnley, as announced by their official club website.

Carlisle United have brought the stopper in on a season-long loan deal.

Jensen, who is 22-years-old, spent time in League Two with Bolton Wanderers in the last campaign.

He has now been brought in by the Cumbrians to add more competition to their goalkeeping department.

Read: Player released by QPR on trial at Carlisle United

Carlisle boss Chris Beech has said: “It’s no secret that we were in the market for a goalkeeper and the phones have been active with various options over the past few weeks, so it’s pleasing to welcome Lukas to the football club.

“He joins us on-loan from Burnley where he’s held in high regard. They see him as having a real chance in the game, and there were other clubs who were also looking to take him, but both Burnley and Lukas consider us as the right destination for him.”

Jensen has been given the green light to leave Burnley again to get more experience under his belt having recently had a stint in Iceland at Kordengir.

He joined the Clarets in September 2019 after a successful trial after spells in his native Denmark at FC Helsingor and Hellerup IK.

Bolton got him in February but didn’t feature at all for Ian Evatt’s side as they won promotion from the fourth tier.

Read: Bolton Wanderers target signs EFL contract

Thoughts?

This is a sensible signing by Carlisle and Jensen gives them some strong competition for Magnus Norman between the sticks.

He will be hoping to get more opportunities with Beech’s side than he got at Bolton.