Dynamo Zagreb striker Sandro Kulenovic has rejected a move to Nottingham Forest, as per a report by Croatian news outlet Sportske Novosti.

Nottingham Forest have been linked with the attacker but will have to look elsewhere.

Kulenovic, who is 21-years-old, has also been on the radar of fellow Championship Barnsley, as per a report by The Athletic journalist Paul Taylor, and the door could swing open for the Tykes to swoop in now.

The Yorkshire club are in the hunt for new signings as Markus Schopp gears up for life in England.

Kulenovic spent last season on loan at Rijeka and scored eight goals in 38 games for the Prva HNL side.

He started his career on the books at Dynamo Zagreb but left for Legia Warsaw in 2016.

The Croatia Under-21 international spent three seasons on the books with the Polish giants and scored six goals in 36 matches in all competitions, as well as spending time out on loan with Juventus’ youth side.

Dynamo Zagreb then re-signed 2019 but he has since failed to score for them in 18 games.

Nevertheless, he caught the eye out on loan at Rijeka last term and has now been linked with a move to the Championship.

Nottingham Forest’s loss could be Barnsley’s gain and he fits the bill of their recent transfer policy.

It will be interesting to see if the Tykes make a move.