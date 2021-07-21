Watford have taken defender Frank Amekortu on trial following his departure from Nottingham Forest, as per a report by The Athletic.

Watford played the youngster for their Under-23s line-up against Chesham recently.

Amekortu, who is 18-years-old, was released by Nottingham Forest at the end of last season after they decided not to offer him a professional contract.

He will now be hoping to impress the Hornets and potentially earn himself a deal this summer.

Read: Nottingham Forest-linked free agent completes move

Amekortu has recently had a two-week trial with League Two side Colchester United and they wanted to keep him for longer before the opportunity to go to Watford arose.

The teenager joined Forest last summer and spent the past 12 months on the books of the Championship side.

He started his career in the academy at Millwall before switching to London rivals Fulham.

Amekortu was then released by the Cottagers at the age of 16 and had trials in the north at Sunderland and Middlesbrough before Nottingham Forest swooped in for him.

It is never easy for a young player to be released and he will be eager to show Watford what he can do now.

Read: Nottingham Forest receive boost in pursuit of Watford man

Thoughts?

Amekortu has been with a lot of different clubs for someone of his age and will be hoping to find somewhere he can settle for a while.

If Watford decide not to hand him a contract then Colchester could be waiting in the wings.