Portsmouth are no longer looking to sign Akin Odimayo.

The defender is not training with the League One side anymore, as per a report by The News.

Odimayo, who is 21-years-old, is a free agent with his contract at Swindon Town expiring at the end of June.

He has been linked with Sheffield Wednesday, Derby County and Stoke City over recent times, as per a report by TEAMtalk, and the door has swung open for other clubs to swoop in for him now.

Odimayo made the move to Swindon last summer on a free transfer after being released by Reading and played 34 times for Swindon last season in League One.

He started his career with the Royals and signed his first professional contract with the Championship side in 2018 but played just once for their first-team.

The youngster had loan spells away at Hungerford Town and Waterford before being released by the Royals at the end of the season before last.

Swindon have offered him a contract extension in this transfer window but he hasn’t signed it.

Thoughts?

Portsmouth seem to have decided against signing him which paves the way for the likes of Sheffield Wednesday, Stoke and Derby to move in.

Odimayo was a shining light in a poor Swindon side last season and could prove to be a shrewd addition by someone. He is a decent age and has the potential to develop.