Middlesbrough manager Neil Warnock has spoken out in an interview with Teesside Live about the decision not to sign Oldham Athletic midfielder Dylan Bahamboula.

Middlesbrough allowed Bahamboula to train with the club and was given a trial. The agreement materialised because of Warnock’s relationship with Oldham boss Keith Curle. Bahamboula played the opening 45 minutes in the 3-0 win over Bishop Auckland last week and impressed in his outing.

He was lively and created chances for teammates that evening. Yet it was announced they would not be signing the player. The player returned to Oldham following the trial and joined up with the Latics for pre-season.

Boro boss Warnock gave his say on why they opted against signing the 26-year-old Congolese international. He explained that he just didn’t fit into his plans for the upcoming campaign. He also talked up the emergence of youngster Jeremy Sivi, who has been a shining light in pre-season so far.

“I think Dylan did well, and I told Keith [Curle] how excellent he was,” said Warnock.

“I’m just looking for something different if I’m honest.

“I don’t think there is much difference between Dylan and Jeremy, if I’m honest. I don’t want to bring someone in just for the sake of it.”

The report claims that Oldham are ‘keen to sell’ Bahamboula this summer. The former Monaco man is likely to receive offers this summer, especially after his six goals and eight assists last season and having shown he can cut it alongside Championship players at Middlesbrough.

Whilst the Latics man won’t be joining the Teessiders, the likes of Matt Crooks of Rotherham could be well on his way to the North-East. There is also rumours linking Middlesbrough to both Kadeem Harris, who recently left Sheffield Wednesday, and Junior Hoilett, who was released from Cardiff City earlier this month. Jamie Paterson is also currently on trial with the club and a move could materialise if all goes well.