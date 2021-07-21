Doncaster Rovers have Martell Taylor-Crossdale on trial following his departure from Fulham, as per a report by the Doncaster Free Press.

Doncaster Rovers have played the attacker in their last two pre-season friendlies against Bradford City and Wakefield.

Taylor-Crossdale, who is 21-years-old, is a free agent after his release by Fulham at the end of the last campaign.

He had a trial with Championship side QPR earlier this year, as per West London Sport, but nothing came of that in the end.

Read: Former QPR midfielder looked at by Portsmouth

Taylor-Crossdale started his career at Chelsea and rose up through the academy at Stamford Bridge.

The youngster left the Blues when his contract expired in 2019 and turned down a move to Hoffenheim before going to Fulham.

He went on to play once for the Cottagers’ first-team and was loaned out to League Two side Colchester United for a brief spell last term to get some experience under his belt.

The England youth international was seemingly told his time at Craven Cottage was coming to an end this summer, hence why he was allowed to go to QPR on trial.

Doncaster are now looking at him and it will be interesting to see if anything develops.

Read: Fulham miss out on signing striker

Thoughts?

Richie Wellens’ side have a lot of players on trial right now and have some big decisions to make.

Taylor-Crossdale would give them more competition and depth up top but lacks experience in the Football League.