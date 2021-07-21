Cardiff City manager Mick McCarthy says he will ‘have a look’ at Gavin Whyte before making a decision on potentially loaning him out this summer, with Hull City and Oxford United keen.

Whyte, 25, spent the second half of last season on loan with Hull City. The Northern Irishman featured 20 times in League One and scored four goals as his temporary side claimed the League One title.

Having since returned to South Wales, Hull City have expressed an interest in taking him back for their upcoming Championship season, with League One side Oxford United also linked.

But speaking to Wales Online, Bluebirds boss McCarthy had this to say on Whyte’s immediate future at the club:

“There’s a few interested in taking him on loan. But as I said to all of them, let’s have a look at him first and we’ll see what develops”

Whyte initially joined Cardiff City from Oxford United ahead of the 2019/20 season. He spent just one campaign with the U’s before being snapped up by Cardiff City, where he’s since made 32 league appearances.

Whyte has struggled to hold down a starting spot with the change in managers not helping his cause.

But he impressed with Hull City last season and at 25-years-old, he still has plenty of years left ahead of him and plenty of time left to impress McCarthy.

With 10 caps for Northern Ireland as well, Whyte is a player with good ability and potential yet to fill and he’ll be hoping that wherever he finds himself next season, that he’s paying regular football.