Burnley have signed Wayne Hennessey to put an end to his links to the Football League, as announced by their official club website.

Burnley have brought the experienced goalkeeper on a two-year deal, with the option for a third.

Hennessey, who is 34-years-old, left Crystal Palace at the end of June when his contract expired after seven years with the London side.

He was linked with various Championship clubs with Football League World suggesting Nottingham Forest, Middlesbrough and Preston North End were interested.

However, Burnley have snapped him up to add more depth to their goalkeeping department.

Hennessey joined Crystal Palace in 2014 and played 132 appearances for the Premier League club.

He was mainly used as their back-up over the past few years and is likely to hold a similar role at Burnley now over the next couple of years.

Hennessey was on the books at Manchester City as a youngster but switched to Wolves in 2003.

He played 166 times for the Midlands club and helped them gain promotion to the Premier League in 2009.

The ‘keeper also had loan spells away at Bristol City, Stockport County and Yeovil Town during his time at Molinuex.

Nottingham Forest, Middlesbrough and Preston will all have to look elsewhere if they are to bring in another goalkeeper before the start of the Championship season.

Hennessey would have been a decent option for a second tier outfit but his wages may have proved too steep.