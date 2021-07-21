Portsmouth have taken Sean Goss on trial following his departure from Shrewsbury Town, as per a report by Hampshire Live.

Portsmouth are casting an eye over the midfielder in pre-season.

Goss, who is 25-years-old, is a free agent after being released by Shrewsbury at the end of last season.

He spent the past two years with the Shrews and is now weighing up his next move in the game.

Read: Portsmouth close to signing Coventry City man

Goss started his career at Exeter City but was snapped up by Manchester United as a youngster.

He never made a first-team appearance during his time on the books at Old Trafford and left in 2017 for QPR.

Goss went on to play seven times for the Hoops and was loaned out to St Johnstone and Rangers before ending his time in London after two years.

Shrewsbury came calling and that has been his home for the last two campaign.

The left-footed midfielder racked up 54 appearances but parted company with Steve Cotterill’s side when his contract expired at the end of June.

Read: Portsmouth summer signing was eyed by Charlton Athletic and Ipswich Town

Thoughts?

Portsmouth have had a lot of players on trial and have some decisions to make.

Goss would be a decent option for Danny Cowley’s side and would give them more competition and depth in midfield areas.

He is experienced in the Football League and is likely to have other suitors if Pompey opt against landing him.