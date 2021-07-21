West Ham have reportedly ‘held talks’ with the representatives of West Brom’s Matheus Pereira, who’s been linked with the likes of Leeds United and Leicester City this summer.

Pereira, 25, has been the target of a number of clubs this summer. The Brazilian playmaker was being closely linked to Leeds United soon after West Brom’s relegation from the top flight, with the likes of West Ham, Aston Villa and Leicester City all being mentioned as well.

There was also interest coming from abroad in Al-Hilal and RB Leipzig.

Now though, Express reporter Ryan Taylor reports that West Ham have ‘held talks’ with Pereira’s representatives, and that both Leipzig and Leicester City ‘never followed up their interest’.

He tweeted:

Reported back in May on @DExpress_Sport (story below) that West Ham were interested in signing Matheus Pereira if they couldn’t get Jesse Lingard. Talks have now been held with player’s reps. Leicester & Leipzig never followed up interest. #WHUFC #WBAFC https://t.co/J5XTeBXzOb — Ryan Taylor (@RyanTaylorSport) July 20, 2021

West Brom always looked likely to lose Pereira this summer and Baggies boss Valerien Ismael will be hoping that his side can claim as much money from the move as possible, and put it straight back into the transfer market.

Pereira will obviously need replacing and reports have backed West Brom to demand as much as £30million for his services, though it remains to be seen how much a final transfer fee would stand at.

West Ham are seemingly in pole position for the signing now but Leeds United could yet come back into the fold, after Pereira’s agent had previously been in discussions with the club earlier this summer.

For Baggies fans, the loss of Pereira will be a huge blow but he’s given them some great memories over the past two seasons and should make the club a healthy bit of money should he seal his Premier League move this summer.