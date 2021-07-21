Doncaster Rovers have Jayden Onen on trial after his departure from Reading, as per a report by the Doncaster Free Press.

Doncaster Rovers played the attacking midfielder against non-league side Wakefield in a pre-season friendly last night.

Onen, who 20-years-old, is a free agent after parting company with Championship side Reading at the end of last season.

He has been linked with League One side Sheffield Wednesday in this transfer window, as per a report by the Sheffield Star.

Onen spent time in the academies at Arsenal, Crystal Palace and Brighton and Hove Albion before joining Brentford in 2018.

He spent two years on the books of the Bees and was a key player for their development squad during his time there.

The Londoner played 48 times for Brentford B team as well as having a brief loan spell away at Bromley in the National League in 2019.

Onen was released last year and was subsequently snapped up by Reading after a trial period.

He made the bench 16 times for the Royals last term and ended up making two first-team appearances.

His contract with the Berkshire outfit expired at the end of June and he has been taken on trial by Doncaster despite links to Sheffield Wednesday.

Thoughts?

It will be interesting to see if Doncaster decide to offer Onen a contract for next season.

Richie Wellens’ side have a number of players in on trial at the moment and have some decisions to make.