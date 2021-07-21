Norwich City striker Gassan Ahadme has sealed a season-long loan move to League One side Portsmouth.

Ahadme, 21, joins Danny Cowley’s Portsmouth side on loan for the 2021/22 season after an initial trial period with the club.

Norwich City allowed the Moroccan to go on trial with the south coast club before they made a decision on the striker, who scored a hat-trick during a pre-season friendly v Havant & Waterlooville.

That was seemingly enough for Cowley to make the call and now Ahadme joins Pompey on loan for their upcoming League One campaign.

Pompey appointed Cowley towards the end of last season and he’d go on to win his opening four games in the dugout, giving his new side top-six ambitions late on.

But the’d eventually finish in 8th-place of the League One table but Cowley will be hoping with one or two more keen signings like Ahadme, that his side can go on and claim that all-important place in the top-six next time round.