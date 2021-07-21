Nottingham Forest overcame Northampton Town 2-0 in a pre-season friendly yesterday, with Burnley and Brentford target Brennan Johnson absent from the side.

Goals from Lyle Taylor and Cafu gave Nottingham Forest another 2-0 win in their pre-season preparations. They beat Port Vale by the same scoreline earlier in the week and Northampton Town last night.

Though Johnson, 20, hasn’t featured in pre-season for Nottingham Forest yet. He’s been at the centre of transfer speculation with the likes of Burnley and Brentford having been closely linked, and with Barnsley linked as surprise suitors as well.

Speaking to Nottinghamshire Live though, Forest boss Chris Hughton was asked whether fans should be worried about Johnson’s omission from the win v Northampton. He said:

“Tell them, nothing to worry about. In these games, we will make decisions on who we rest and who we play.

“He will certainly be involved at the weekend.”

Nottingham Forest have already rejected bids for Johnson. Football Insider previously reported that Forest have rejected both transfer offers and loan offers for the Welsh international, suggesting that Hughton has plans for him going into the new season.

Other reports have also suggested that Barnsley are willing to pay upwards of £2million for the striker, who scored 11 League One goals on loan at Lincoln City last season.