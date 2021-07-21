Released Charlton Athletic youngster Freddy Barton is currently on trial with Watford, a report from The Athletic has revealed.

Barton, 19, was one of a handful of youngsters to be released by Charlton Athletic ahead of this summer.

Back in May, the Addicks announced that all of Richard Afrane-Kesey, Kasim Aidoo, Eddie Allsopp, Junior Quitirna, Harry Taylor, Luca Vega and Barton would all be leaving from their U23 set-up and now Barton has landed a trial with Premier League outfit Watford.

Adam Leventhal writes that Barton recently featured in a friendly v Chesham and filled in at right-back, putting in a solid shift by all accounts.

It’d be a really keen move to go from Charlton to Watford in the space of a summer – Xisco Munoz’s side look to have some Premier League foundations in place after storming into 2nd-place during the second half of last season.