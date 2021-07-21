Departed Millwall youngster Abdul Abdulmalik is currently on trial, and a report from The Athletic claims that all of Arsenal, Rangers and Swansea City are monitoring his situation.

Abdulmalik, 18, left Millwall without ever making a first-team appearance for the club earlier in the summer.

The former England U17 striker trialled at Portsmouth briefly before heading for a trial with Premier League new boys Watford.

Now though, The Athletic’s Adam Leventhal has revealed that Abdulmalik also has suitors in Arsenal, Rangers and Swansea City who are all following his progression during his trial period at Watford.

Millwall are due a six-figure compensation fee from whichever club signs him despite him being a free agent, due to his age.

Gary Rowett’s side are gearing up for their third season under his watch and have so far put together a decent summer transfer window as they look to build on an 8th-place and an 11th-place finish in their previous two seasons.