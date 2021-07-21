Portsmouth are a side who will be looking to get out of League One next season. Consistency will be the key.

Portsmouth fans saw the club fall agonisingly short of the play-offs – ending their 2020/21 campaign just two points short of the play-offs.

Head coach Danny Cowley will face a first transfer window at Pompey where he can shape the club in his own image. He had brought six in ahead of yesterday evening before making it seven with the signing of Jayden Reid in news from the club’s website.

Youngster Reid had been on trial at Fratton Park after his release by Birmingham City at the end of his contract this summer.

The Luton-born forward started out at Manchester United before making a name for himself at Birmingham City. He’s obviously done enough to convince Cowley that he deserves a chance at Portsmouth.

Reid has been snapped up by Pompey on a one-year deal with the option of a further 12 months.

Cowley, as per the club website, said of Reid’s capture: “Jayden is an exciting young player with a lot of potential. He’s a good dribbler and has pace, athleticism and energy.”

Thoughts?

Starting his career at Manchester United as a youth player and coming to prominence at Birmingham City will have honed his game somewhat.

He also has loan experience at Barrow and Walsall last season. That might only be 13 games of experience but he’s got time on the pitch.

Danny Cowley must have seen something in him that he thinks that he can develop, hence sanctioning his signing.

More exposure in League One for Pompey might lead to the potential that he has becoming more evident.