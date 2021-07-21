Bradford City had a mixed season last time out. Threatened with relegation, turning fortunes into a surge up the table then dropping off in form.

Bradford City took the decision that management duo Conor Sellars and Mark Trueman were not the pair to take the club forward. They were relieved of their duties just after last season drew to its close.

New boss Derek Adams, poached from promoted Morecambe, is overseeing the rebuild and has brought in eight new faces to the club.

However, it is a club that are raging at the moment says local source the Telegraph and Argus. This ‘rage’ is at the way a player leaving the Bantams – Clayton Donaldson – has been paraded by his new club.

Bradford-born Donaldson had been at his hometown club for two seasons after signing from Bolton Wanderers. His time at Valley Parade saw him make 62 appearances, scoring 11 goals and adding six assists.

His football career started out down the M62 at Hull City, leaving there in February 2006 in a first free transfer to York City. 15 years later, it is a return to the Minstermen that has angered the Bantams.

The Telegraph and Argus’ Simon Parker writes that the Bantams “have vowed not to do business” with Donaldson’s new employers, York City. Parker quotes that this will be “for the foreseeable future.”

Parker’s article seems to pinpoint the Bantams anger on two issues regarding Donaldson’s move back to non-league York. These seem to be the fact the Minstermen announced the return a month ago and have had him pictured sat on the city walls wearing their next-season kit.

Thoughts?

It’s easy to dismiss this as a storm in a teacup issue. He’s obviously left Bradford City and he’s a York City man now.

You’d like to think that York have every right to announce his arrival as they wish. Obviously, Bradford City have taken umbrage at this and aren’t of the same opinion.

There is clearly a ‘decorum’ issue at play here and the Bantams think that their West Yorkshire neighbours are breaking this.

Whether it was an unwritten rule or a gentleman’s agreement, whatever form it took – York City seem to have overstepped the mark.