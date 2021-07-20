Charlton Athletic have completed the signing of midfielder Sean Clare from League One rivals Oxford United.

The Addicks have continued their summer recruitment drive ahead of the 2021/22 campaign as Nigel Adkins prepares his squad.

Oxford United midfielder Sean Clare has become the latest arrival at The Valley, bringing him in for an undisclosed fee from their League One rivals.

As confirmed on the club’s official website, the former Sheffield Wednesday man has put pen to paper on a two-year contract with Charlton.

Clare returns to Charlton Athletic having previously spent time in the club’s academy as a youngster.

In between his two stints with the Addicks, the 24-year-old has spent time on the books with Sheffield Wednesday, Hearts and most recently, Oxford United.

His stint at Hillsborough lasted two years, playing five times for the club’s senior side before his departure.

Thoughts?

Clare could prove to be a really impressive bit of business for Charlton ahead of the new season.

The midfielder has played in a wide range positions over the course of his career, featuring as a right midfielder and at right-back as well as in central midfielder.

The London-born ace is a physical presence in midfield, possessing eye-catching qualities both on and off the ball. His ability to intercept and dispossess opponents and drive the ball forward could help fire the Addicks to a successful 2021/22 season.