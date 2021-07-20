Aston Villa are now showing an interest in Fulham’s recently released goalkeeper Marcus Bettinelli.

After leaving Fulham, Marcus Bettinelli has attracted plenty of interest from a host of Premier League sides.

Arsenal and Chelsea have both been linked with surprise moves for the free agent ‘keeper. Now, it has been claimed the duo could be set to face a battle with Aston Villa for his signature, with Dean Smith eyeing up a new goalkeeper.

According to a report from the Daily Mail, Villa are looking to sign the 29-year-old this summer.

Bettinelli spent the 2020/21 campaign on loan away from Craven Cottage as Fulham were relegated to the Championship.

The London-born shot-stopper linked up with Middlesbrough on loan, playing a key role for Neil Warnock’s side. Across all competitions, Bettinelli helped keep 13 clean sheets in 42 outings.

Fulham released the academy graduate earlier this summer, bringing his long-term affiliation with the club to an end. After breaking through the Cottagers’ youth academy, Bettinelli went on to notch up 120 appearances for the club’s first-team.

In the process, the ‘keeper kept 31 clean sheets, also picking up experience out on loan. Bettinelli spent time on the books with Accrington Stanley and Dartford as well as Boro.

Thoughts?

Some eyebrows may be raised among Fulham fans if he completes a move to the likes of Arsenal or Chelsea.

Bettinelli would likely join any of the three clubs linked to be a backup goalkeeper, rather than going into the starting 11. Following his departure from Fulham, it will be interesting to see how the situation pans out.