Bournemouth goalkeeper Asmir Begovic’s move to Everton is a “done deal”, it has been claimed.

Asmir Begovic has signed his contract as new Everton player, done deal confirmed. He’ll join until June 2023 as #EFC goalkeeper. 🔵 #Everton Next ones: Demarai Gray almost done and at final details, Andros Townsend completed. 🤝 — Fabrizio Romano (@FabrizioRomano) July 20, 2021

Trusted reporter Fabrizio Romano provided the update on Everton’s chase of Begovic on Tuesday afternoon, stating that a deal is done.

The Bournemouth man’s move to Goodison Park has progressed quickly, with reports stating at the weekend that talks were ongoing over a potential deal. Just a day later, it was said that Begovic was undergoing a medical with the Toffees and now, it is said that a move is sealed.

Begovic has agreed a deal that will see him stay with Everton until the summer of 2023.

His move sees him make a return to the Premier League after a campaign of Championship football with Bournemouth. He played 45 times for the Cherries last season, keeping 15 clean sheets as they missed out on promotion.

Overall, the Bosnian shot-stopper has appeared 121 times for Bournemouth since joining from Chelsea. Along the way, he has helped keep 30 clean sheets.

Begovic also spent time on loan away from Dean Court. He spent stints on the books with Italian giants AC Milan and Azerbaijani side Qarabag.

After a swoop for Freddie Woodman fell through, Bournemouth’s hunt for a new goalkeeper will rumble on.

Reports emerged claiming the club will give Mark Travers a chance to nail down a first-team spot, but another goalkeeping addition could be wise. With options available to Bournemouth, it will be interesting to see how their ‘keeper situation pans out as Begovic exits.