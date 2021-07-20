Rotherham United have completed the signing of free agent winger Shane Ferguson after his departure from Millwall.

Millwall opted against renewing Ferguson’s contract earlier this summer, bringing an end to his long-term affiliation with the club.

The former Newcastle United youngster had spent the last six years at The Den, joining on a permanent basis after a temporary stint with the Lions.

Now, following his departure from the Championship, it has been confirmed that he has found a new club.

Ferguson has completed a move to League One side Rotherham United.

The 30-year-old joins on a free transfer following his Millwall exit, with the club confirming that he has put pen to paper on a two-year deal ahead of the new season.

Northern Ireland winger Ferguson will be looking to make an impact with Paul Warne’s side as they look to bounce back from relegation.

Able to feature as a left midfielder or at left-back, the Derry-born ace has bags of EFL experience under his belt. He made a hefty 217 appearances for Millwall during his time with the club, netting 12 goals and providing 23 assists in the process.

Thoughts?

Ferguson is a wise acquisition for Warne ahead of the new season.

He arrives with promotions from League One and international experience under his belt. Ferguson will be hungry to impress in his latest chapter in his career after leaving long-term home Millwall.