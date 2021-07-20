Ipswich Town have reportedly won the battle to sign Middlesbrough left-back Hayden Coulson.

It emerged earlier this month that Middlesbrough were eyeing a potential departure for the 23-year-old defender.

Since then, Boro’s Championship rivals Luton Town and League One promotion hopefuls Ipswich Town have both been said keen on Coulson.

However, it has now emerged from TEAMtalk that the latter mentioned Tractor Boys look to have won the battle for his services.

The report states that Ipswich have won the race to sign the Middlesbrough ace, securing an agreement ahead of other clubs eyeing a deal. Should a reported move go through as expected, it will bring an end to Coulson’s long-term affiliation with the club.

Gateshead-born Coulson has played 49 times for Boro’s senior side, netting one goal and providing two assists in the process.

He also picked up experience in loan spells away from the Riverside Stadium. Coulson spent time on loan in Scotland with St. Mirren and in the EFL with Cambridge United.

Now, he will be looking to help Paul Cook’s Ipswich side in their bid to make a return to the Championship.

Thoughts?

Should Coulson’s move go through, it will be a good switch for all parties involved.

A transfer would allow the left-sided ace to play more senior football elsewhere after struggling to make an impact on Neil Warnock. It also sees Middlesbrough free up a spot in the squad and some room on the wage bill to make another acquisition.

Coulson looks to be a promising talent and still has plenty of time on his side when it comes to fulfilling his potential.

If he can hit the ground running with Cook’s Ipswich, it may not be long before he bounces back to the Championship.