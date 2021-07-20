Sheffield Wednesday open their 2021/22 account in League One in a little over a fortnight. It will be a trip to London to face Charlton Athletic.

Sheffield Wednesday fans saw their side drop like a stone in last season’s Championship, ending the campaign in bottom place.

It will be a fortnight fraught with worry as head coach Darren Moore looks to build a squad capable of escaping from League One.

Players have started to arrive at Hillsborough but it is one going the opposite direction that is of note:

Julian Börner is close to leaving #SWFC and heading back to Germany. https://t.co/LEGaKKxY4Z — Dom Howson (@domhowson) July 20, 2021

According to Yorkshire Live writer Dom Howson above (and in the linked article), Hannover 96 have agreed on a deal for German defender Julian Borner.

30-year-old Borner arrived on a free transfer from then 2. Bundesliga side Armenia Bielefeld at the start of July 2019.

The seasoned centre-back has gone on to make 70 appearances for Wednesday since signing for them – scoring four goals.

However, relegation to League One has seen a move away from Hillsborough pushed for Borner, who the Owls didn’t want to let go on a free.

Howson’s article says that an agreement has been reached between Sheffield Wednesday and Hannover 96. This agreement will see Borner leave the Owls and sign for Hannover for what Howson says is a “six-figure sum.”

Howson further reports that everything is almost done and dusted and that the transfer will “be finalised this week.”

Thoughts?

Borner is thought to have wanted to return to Germany for a while and relegation into League One would likely have hastened that thinking.

He’s been a more than competent defender for Sheffield Wednesday and has shown flashes of the potential that saw the Owls make a move for him.

A move back to his native Germany will see yet another space open up in the Sheffield Wednesday ranks. It will be a space that Darren Moore will need to fill.

Borner played a part in Wednesday pre-season campaign so will arrive back in Germany with a degree of match fitness that could be built upon.

For Sheffield Wednesday though, it leaves another gap to be plugged.