Bolton Wanderers defender Reiss Greenidge is set to complete a loan move to Barnet, it has been claimed.

Bolton Wanderers boss Ian Evatt is looking to freshen up his ranks ahead of the new campaign as they prepare for League One football once again.

As it stands, the Trotters have brought in eight players and offloaded another eight. Now, it has been claimed that another player is heading for the exit door, with Reiss Greenidge said to be heading out on loan.

As per a report from Football League World, the 25-year-old defender is set to link up with National League side Barnet on a temporary basis this summer.

It is said that he will link up with Harry Kewell’s side after struggling to nail down a spot in Evatt’s side last season.

Across all competitions, the Guyanan international played only seven times for Bolton last season. In the process, he chipped in with two assists, helping keep one clean sheet.

Able to feature at both centre-back and left-back, Greenidge will be hoping to has a positive impact at The Hive.

Thoughts?

Greenidge’s temporary exit makes sense for all parties.

The player was unable to make an impact last season and a move away will give him a chance at first-team action he would likely not get with Wanderers.

The move gives Greenidge to catch Evatt’s eye despite being away from the League One side, with first-team action far more likely.