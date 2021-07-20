Ipswich Town are ‘on the verge’ of signing Middlesbrough defender Hayden Coulson, according to TEAMtalk.

Ipswich Town have now submitted an offer for the defender and look to have secured a deal.

Middlesbrough currently have Marc Bola as their number-one choice at left-back and the recent acquisition of Lee Peltier puts Coulson further down the pecking order with the club set to listen to offers.

The report doesn’t state whether the bid is a loan or permanent. Previous rumours linked the Tractor Boys with a loan deal and so it is expected the move will be temporary. But TEAMtalk say that he is not in manager Neil Warnock’s plans long-term and the Boro boss is ‘looking to move him on’ and so this could suggest a permanent departure.

Ipswich have beaten Sunderland and Luton Town to the signing, with the Black Cats and the Hatters also having registered an interest. In recent windows, fellow North-East outfit Newcastle United had a bid of £10 million knocked back, although it is unknown whether they have reignited their interest this summer too.

Having started the season before last as first choice on the left side of defence under Jonathan Woodgate, many expected him to keep his place upon Warnock’s arrival. However, the changing of the guard resulted in his playing time diminishing and Bola taking over that spot.

Bola and Peltier will battle it out next season as Boro eye a place in the Championship top six and a record-extending ninth promotion for Warnock.