Derby County are set to offer new deals to both Curtis Davies and Andre Wisdom, according to Telegraph journalist John Percy.

Derby manager Wayne Rooney is now able to make signings again as the EFL relax their transfer embargo, however, they are restricted to signing free agents or players on six-month loan deals.

Among the first players to be offered deals are Davies and Wisdom who have both been at the club since the summer of 2017 as well as free agent Ravel Morrison who has recently departed ADO Den Haag in the Eredivisie.

The Rams are really struggling for defenders with the club currently having no senior centre-backs which is why the club looks to be working on getting deals done for the pair.

Wayne Rooney is now able to sign up to 5 players, but is still restricted to free agents on 12-month contracts or 6-month loans under the EFL's transfer embargo. Curtis Davies set to be the 1st signing, with Andre Wisdom & Ravel Morrison also to be offered deals #dcfc — John Percy (@JPercyTelegraph) July 20, 2021

They have also had numerous other free agents training and playing with the likes of Phil Jagielka and Richard Stearman being amongst the squad along with Sone Aluko and Sam Baldock.

Derby are restricted to just five signings meaning Rooney will have to pick and choose who will be most important to the squad.

Wisdom and Davies have both been senior figures at the club for numerous years which seems to be why they are the first to be offered deals.

Thoughts?

The deals for these two players make perfect sense, they know the club and know the majority of the players within the club.

It makes more sense to offer deals to these sorts of players with a limited amount of signings allowed to be made than take a chance of somebody who has never been involved with the club.

They bring a wealth of experience between them and with Derby looking like they may well be in and around the bottom end of the table again, they could prove to be vital players in and around the dressing room.