Derby County are set to offer a contract to Ravel Morrison, according to The Telegraph reporter John Percy on Twitter (see tweet below).

Wayne Rooney is now able to sign up to 5 players, but is still restricted to free agents on 12-month contracts or 6-month loans under the EFL's transfer embargo. Curtis Davies set to be the 1st signing, with Andre Wisdom & Ravel Morrison also to be offered deals #dcfc — John Percy (@JPercyTelegraph) July 20, 2021

Derby County are poised to hand the midfielder an opportunity for next season.

Morrison, who is 28-years-old, has been a free agent since leaving Dutch side ADO Den Haag in January and has been on trial with the Championship side recently.

Derby boss Wayne Rooney knows all about Morrison from their time at Manchester United together.

He started his career on the books at Old Trafford and played three times for their first-team before switching to West Ham United in January 2012.

Morrison spent three years under contract with the Hammers but had loan spells away from the London club at Birmingham City, QPR and Cardiff City during his time at Upton Park.

Lazio swooped to sign him five years ago and he played eight times for the Serie A side before returning to QPR on loan again during the 2016/17 season.

The Jamaica international has since spent time in Mexico at Atlas and then in Sweden with Ostersund before returning to England with Sheffield United.

Morrison needs to find a permanent home and Derby are set to offer him a contract now.

There is no doubt that Morrison is a quality player at Championship level and Rooney will be hoping he can get the best out of him next season.