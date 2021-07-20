Scott Carson has completed a permanent move to Manchester City after being released by Derby County, it has been confirmed.

Eyebrows were raised when Scott Carson departed Derby County to join Manchester City on loan in the summer of 2019.

The veteran shot-stopper linked up with Pep Guardiola’s side to provide cover for Ederson and Zach Steffen, spending two years on loan with the Citizens.

Now, after his release from the Rams was confirmed earlier this summer, Carson has completed a permanent move to the Etihad Stadium.

The 35-year-old has joined City on a one-year deal, keeping him with the club for the duration of the 2021/22 campaign.

This summer has seen Carson’s six-year affiliation with Derby County come to an end. He joined the club from Wigan Athletic back in 2015, becoming a mainstay at Pride Park.

In his time with the Rams, the former Liverpool man kept 60 clean sheets in 171 appearances across all competitions.

He made a surprise appearance for Man City towards the tail end of last season. Guardiola selected Carson for their clash with Newcastle United, which they ran out 4-3 winners.

Thoughts?

From a City perspective, it makes sense to have brought back Carson.

The ‘keeper is a popular figure at the club and his wealth of experience makes him a good tutor to younger players.

It comes as no surprise to have seen him depart Derby County this summer. The Rams have David Marshall and Kelle Roos available in between the sticks ahead of the upcoming campaign.