Middlesbrough allowed winger Nathaniel Mendez-Laing to depart at the end of his short-term deal at the start of this month, but a return could be on the cards, according to TEAMtalk.

Middlesbrough announced their retained list two months ago, with Mendez-Laing, Marvin Johnson, Britt Assombalonga, Ashley Fletcher, and Jordan Archer all leaving at the end of their contracts.

But Boro are now in the market to sign wingers and having brought in Sammy Ameobi, they are looking for potentially two or three more.

There are rumours linking the Teessiders to Kadeem Harris, as well as Junior Hoilett, whilst Jamie Paterson is also currently training with the club. But they could well be eyeing a reunion with Mendez-Laing according to the report.

He joined the North-East club in the winter window, but wasn’t able to showcase himself to the best of his ability. He had not played properly since September and wasn’t match fit whilst at Middlesbrough. He played a total of nine games, scoring once and assisting another.

He was ultimately in and out of the side, as Boro finished in 10th position. They will be hoping to do better next time around and achieve a place in the Championship top six, with Warnock eyeing a record-extending ninth promotion.

So far Middlesbrough have signed Joe Lumley from Queens Park Rangers, Lee Peltier from West Bromwich Albion, Sammy Ameobi from Nottingham Forest, and Uche Ikpeazu from Wycombe Wanderers. Three of the four arrivals have been for free and Warnock will look to keep that trend going between now and transfer deadline day.