Peterborough United manager Darren Ferguson has confirmed that the club are still in the market for more new signings.

The Posh are preparing for life back in the Championship after making a long-awaited return last season.

Ahead of their return to action, Peterborough United have added five new signings. David Cornell, Josh Knight, Emmanuel Fernandez, Jack Marriott and Jorge Grant have all completed moves to London Road.

However, it seems the second-tier new boys will not be stopping there, with a fresh report providing an update on their current stance.

As reported by the Peterborough Telegraph, manager Darren Ferguson has confirmed that Peterborough United are in the market for more new signings ahead of the new campaign.

While it is said that no new arrivals are expected before the weekend, further additions are being eyed up before the start of the season.

With Ferguson building his squad for the Championship, it will be interesting to see who arrives at London Road next.

The club hold ambitions of nailing down a spot in the second-tier, so it awaits to be seen if they bring in players with Championship pedigree or if we see some new, promising youngsters or lower league players head to the club.

Thoughts?

With further signings expected, Ferguson will be hoping his new signings can bed in quickly as the new season nears.

Posh may have a battle on their hands to stay in the division. However, they have made some strong additions to an already decent squad, so it will be interesting to see if they can impress and nail down a spot in the Championship.