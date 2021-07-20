Bournemouth are set to give 22-year-old Mark Travers the chance to nail down a starting spot after Asmir Begovic’s departure.

The Express reported on Tuesday that the Irishman is poised to get a first-team shot under Scott Parker’s management.

Bournemouth had hoped to recruit Freddie Woodman from Newcastle United and Asmir Begovic’s replacement. However, after an injury to Magpies ace Martin Dubravka scuppered the move, it seems Travers is set to get the chance to become the Cherries’ number one.

The 22-year-old spent the vast majority of last season as the Bosnian’s back-up, also spending a brief stint on loan with Swindon Town.

In his time with the Robins, Travers managed to keep one clean sheet in eight outings. In his only Championship appearance, he helped Bournemouth to a 3-2 win over Blackburn Rovers

Since making his way through the club’s youth academy, Travers has played nine times for the senior side. In the process, he has kept three clean sheets, conceding 16 goals.

With a first-team shot on the horizon for Travers, it awaits to be seen if he can grasp the opportunity with both hands and become Parker’s go-to man in between the sticks.

It is stated that Bournemouth could yet look to bring in Woodman, but an impressive pre-season could see Travers land the starting spot.

He has already tasted first-team football with the club and out on loan, so it will be interesting to see if he becomes Parker’s number one.