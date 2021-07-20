Arsenal are reportedly set to firm up their interest in Sheffield United’s Aaron Ramsdale with a bid in the coming weeks.

The Gunners’ interest in the Sheffield United man has been well documented over the course of the summer.

Following the Blades’ relegation to the Championship, Ramsdale is among the players to be heavily linked with a return to the Premier League.

Now, it has been reported by The Express that Arsenal are set to firm up their interest in the shot-stopper with a bid.

The report states that Arsenal could be set to make a bid for Ramsdale in the coming weeks, so it will be interesting to see how the situation develops ahead of the new campaign.

The Blades are hoping to receive £20m for the ‘keeper this summer just a year after bringing him in from AFC Bournemouth. Involved in that deal was a sell-on clause, so the Cherries stand to receive 15% of whatever fee Sheffield United are paid.

In his time at Bramall Lane, the 23-year-old ‘keeper has kept seven clean sheets in 44 games, conceding 71.

Thoughts?

With formal negotiations set to take place in the not too distant future, we could see Ramsdale depart the Blades before the end of the month.

A move to the Emirates Stadium would see him compete with Bernd Leno for a starting spot under Mikel Arteta. The German would likely start as the Spaniard’s first choice, but it will be interesting to see if Ramsdale can push for a starting role.