QPR are ‘chasing a deal’ o sign Charlton Athletic youngster Kai Garande, claims a report from Football League World.

Garande, 18, is set to train with QPR this week.

Football League World claim that the Charlton Athletic youngster is available for free this summer due to ‘developments around the contract put to Garande’ by the Addicks, and that QPR aren’t alone in their interest in the winger.

Mark Warburton’s side have been quietly working away in the transfer window this summer. They’ve made several of their previous loan players into permanent features and have spent on the likes of Andre Dozzell too.

Though focus has been placed on youth in recent seasons and Garande would fit that trend should he join the R’s.

For Charlton Athletic though, this is obviously a huge blow.

Garande has impressed within the club’s youth ranks but is yet to make his first-team debut for the Addicks, and now he could depart the club without ever doing so.

The Addicks have seen a number of players progress through their own ranks in recent times in the likes of Alfie Doughty, James Vennings and Josh Davison to name a few.

Thoughts?

Charlton boss Nigel Adkins will obviously want to keep his best young players around and should he lose Garande on a free, that’d be even more disappointing.

But it seems the Addicks have missed a trick here by not getting the youngster on a longer-term deal and QPR could yet reap the benefits of that, and bring in an exciting young footballer for nothing.