West Brom have reportedly pulled out of the race to sign Liverpool winger Harry Wilson, according to Goal.

West Brom were believed to be interested to sign the wantaway Welshman and were competing with Fulham for his signature. It is believed Wilson wants to leave Anfield in a bid to get more first-team opportunities. However, he may have to drop down a division to achieve this.

Along with West Brom, fellow Championship Fulham are also keen on Wilson. The Cottagers are reportedly leading the chase as things stand. Although there is also interest from Premier League new boys Brentford, as well as Portuguese giants Benfica.

However, it would seem the Baggies have now withdrew their interest over concerns over Liverpool’s asking price. Jurgen Klopp’s side value the player at £15 million and West Brom would not be able to afford a figure of this magnitude.

Fulham are prepared to fork out more than their Championship and Premier League counterparts and so look the most likely destination this summer.

Both Fulham and West Brom are hoping to return to the top flight following their relegations last time out. The duo are hoping to secure a number of signings to give themselves the best chance of achieving promotion and bounce back at the first time of asking.

Last season, Wilson enjoyed a successful spell at Cardiff City in the second tier. In 37 appearances for the Bluebirds in the league, he scored a total of seven goals and registered a further 12 assists during that time.