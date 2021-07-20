Sheffield Wednesday are in need of a goalkeeper this summer, but Owls boss Darren Moore will only bring ‘the right one’ in.

Sheffield Wednesday let Keiren Westwood leave at the end of his contract this summer and Moore now have Cameron Dawson and Joe Wildsmith at his disposal.

Both have been competing for the no.1 spot in pre-season but there’s a overwhelming sense that Sheffield Wednesday need to bring in a new and much more experienced goalkeeper this term.

One who’s available on a free and has plenty more experience than the likes of Wildsmith and Dawson is Marcus Bettinelli – the Englishman was released by Fulham following his loan spell at Middlesbrough last season, where he featured 41 times in the Championship.

Bettinelli has been linked with Birmingham City and with Chelsea too – Blues want him as cover for Neil Etheridge (Sun on Sunday, 18.07.21) whilst Chelsea have been said to fancy him as a third-choice.

Birmingham City though could now welcome in Bailey Peacock-Farrell on loan after Wednesday looked into a deal for the Burnley man, potentially freeing up Bettinelli to move elsewhere should his unlikely Chelsea deal fall through.

For Wednesday, Bettinelli would be a really keen signing – the 29-year-old has gained some quality experience over his career at both Premier League and Championship level with Fulham, having had an active season with Boro last time round.

Time is slowly ticking away for Wednesday to sort their no.1 spot in time for next season and there’s fewer better options out there than Bettinelli right now – it just depends on whether he’d want to join the club, and whether his links to Birmingham City and Chelsea dry up.