Derby County are making ‘positive progress’ in their bid to have player registration rules relaxed this summer, reports Derbyshire Live.

Steve Nicholson writes that ‘progress is being made’ at Derby County as they vie to add names to their thinning squad ahead of the upcoming 2021/22 season.

The Rams have been under a transfer embargo so far this summer but have had a number of free agents training with them, including Phil Jagielka, Ravel Morrison and Richard Stearman to name a few.

None of them have signed on with the club as of yet, with Nicholson mentioning rules regarding ‘players of professional standing’ – i.e. players who has featured in the league, League Cup or FA Cup but not the EFL Trophy.

Though Derbyshire Live reports that a ‘U-turn’ could be around the corner which could see Derby able to sign players before the start of the new season, after ‘positive progress’ was made in their discussions with the EFL.

See how these Derby County fans reacted to the news:

“looks like a U-turn on this could be announced soon and things should start to move in the coming days as far as new signings being added”

Sounds good #dcfcfans https://t.co/zv8Gh1F2hV — Scott Gretton (@ScottGretton) July 20, 2021

Thank heavens, Steve. Things were looking really bleak. Now it’s just back to bleak! But that’s progress!!! 🐑 — Phil 🐑 (@WestSussexRam) July 20, 2021

Now we will finish 23rd rather than 24th. Wayhayyy — Guy Pearson (@GuyPearson1) July 20, 2021

Hold on now…didn't the EFL giving us permission to follow their own rules get us in this fine mess to begin with. How soon till they retract their permission, and we find ourselves in breach of said squad rules further down the line…

🤔 — Garry Harrison (@Garry44665335) July 20, 2021

But what about the submitting of accounts? Seems like we are wasting time arguing this when we should be sorting the real embargo problem. — Scott Gration (@srgsrg91) July 20, 2021

the only positive news we truly want is that Mel has nothing 2 do with Derby County… That man isn't welcomed at this club! — Dean Rams fan 80s (@Rams80s) July 20, 2021