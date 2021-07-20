Derby County are making ‘positive progress’ in their bid to have player registration rules relaxed this summer, reports Derbyshire Live.

Steve Nicholson writes that ‘progress is being made’ at Derby County as they vie to add names to their thinning squad ahead of the upcoming 2021/22 season.

The Rams have been under a transfer embargo so far this summer but have had a number of free agents training with them, including Phil Jagielka, Ravel Morrison and Richard Stearman to name a few.

None of them have signed on with the club as of yet, with Nicholson mentioning rules regarding ‘players of professional standing’ – i.e. players who has featured in the league, League Cup or FA Cup but not the EFL Trophy.

Though Derbyshire Live reports that a ‘U-turn’ could be around the corner which could see Derby able to sign players before the start of the new season, after ‘positive progress’ was made in their discussions with the EFL.

