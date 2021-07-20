Doncaster Rovers defender Ben Blythe could be on his way to Spennymoor Town on loan, as per a report by the Doncaster Free Press.

Doncaster Rovers have given the green light for the youngster to join the non-league side on a trial basis.

Blythe, who is 19-years-old, played for Spennymoor in a pre-season friendly against Bishop Auckland on Saturday and scored in their 9-0 win.

Donny may well let him join the National League North side on loan for next term.

Their boss Richie Wellens has said: “I believe he scored a goal and got an assist. We might send Ben there because I think it will be great experience for him.

“Not only will we get a young lad who we think highly of some exposure but it will give us a guide of where we think he’s at, depending on how many games he plays and how they see him.

“Ben will hopefully have done well and we can agree something with Spennymoor.”

Blythe has risen up through the youth ranks at Doncaster and can play in either the centre of defence or at left-back.

He has been a regular for the youth sides of the Yorkshire outfit and has played once for their first-team so far in his career.

Thoughts?

Most signs point towards Blythe heading on loan to Spennymoor next season and it would be a good move for him.

He would be exposed to senior football and would get some valuable experience under his belt.

It could be the case that Wellens lets him go until January before reviewing his situation in the winter.